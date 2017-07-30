Saints camp draws fans of all ages with fan fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE-- Saints camp returns to Metairie this year for first time in several years, which means local fans who may have never had the opportunity to see them up close and personal will get the chance to over the course of August. Besides getting excited for players and coaches, New Orleans Saints fans should look forward to our Fan Fest activities throughout training camp. The team will host a Fan Fest on the first three weekends of Training Camp as well as on August 24 when the Saints hold a joint practice with the Texans in Metairie.

Fan Fest is fun for fans of all ages, and located adjacent to the practice fields for ticketed fans. Activities will include interactive Saints and Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings, merchandise booths offering the newest Saints gear plus much more.

"This is my first experience at a Saints practice and this is phenomenal. We didn't know really what to expect and it's very crowded, but we were able to get right up front and see everything. We're just really excited, we're from Mississippi. We bleed black and gold in Mississippi too," said Cynthia Taylor, first time visitor to camp.

Tickets are FREE and limited to four per individual registrant per practice. Each ticket must be used for the specific practice requested. Tickets will be available for the August 24 joint practice with the Texans at a later date. Gates will open to the public 50 minutes prior to each practice. Limited bleacher seating is available. Standing room along the fence line is also available.

