Man robbed, beaten in French Quarter after asking for directions

NEW ORLEANS — A man was robbed and beaten in the French Quarter Saturday night after asking a group of strangers for directions.

According to NOPD, the victim, a 28-year-old man, asked for directions at the corner of St. Peter and Decatur streets.

That’s when the group he asked for directions took him to another location, beat him, then took his property and fled.

NOPD did not release any additional information.