Coleman, Kamara Shine; Vets Rest

Metairie, La -- Day 2 in pads was also the first veteran rest day for the Saints. Adrian Peterson and Zach Strief we among those sitting out.

“I just happened to be in that first group of guys that was able to get a day off," Peterson said. "I’m sure here in the next couple days you’ll see Mark [Ingram] and some other guys get a day off as well.”

“Throughout the week we’ll take 2 or 3 guys and kind of hold them back," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "We go through individual and warm-up and stretch and walk-through. It’s just a way to make sure that we’re being smart with those guys in regards to their lower bodies.”

The story on the field was wide receiver Brandon Coleman, who not only caught the attention of the fans with some great catches, but also his teammates.

“There’s really not a guy who I have more trust in than Brandon Coleman. Honestly," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "I’ve played with him now for a long time and I feel like he’s a guy who can play every position. He can play X. He can play Z. He can play inside. His versatility in this offense is really good.”

“He looks like an unstoppable force out there with his size, his speed, how he’s catching the ball, how he’s running with the ball after the catch," said Saints running back Mark Ingram. "You’ve just got to appreciate a guy like that who came in undrafted and who was on the practice squad. He just continues to work every single year. Every single day he’s improved. You can see it. You can notice it.”

Saints third-round draft pick Alvin Kamara also got some notice, getting more reps with Peterson out.

“He has a lot of talent," Peterson said. "Really quick feet, great vision, great patience. His route-running ability is crisp. He looks like he sees it now. I’m seeing him picking-up things quickly. He’s nice. He’s going to be a heck of a ball player. I can tell you that.”

But just because he’s getting the approval from the veterans, doesn’t mean they’re taking it easy on the rookie.

“No, that’s just competition." said Saints linebacker A.J. Klein about knocking the ball loose after a play. "We’re taught to punch the ball out. I know it was a little bit after the whistle but I keep punching at the ball the entire time. If he lets go, he let’s go. I know he wasn’t too happy when I knocked it out.”