Work begins to rebuild Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans broke ground this morning, July 28, on a reconstruction project for Michoud Boulevard.

The work is expected to cost $3.8 million and will stretch from Chef Menteur Highway to Dwyer Road.

The project will do a lot more than just repave the roadway. Before any resurfacing work is done, the existing water, sewer, and drainage lines will be replaced. New sidewalks will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will include curb ramps at intersections.

When the road is repaved, the portion from the Michoud Bridge to Dwyer Road will be done with concrete while the section from the bridge to Chef Menteur Highway will be repaved with asphalt.

The work is expected to be finished by next summer.