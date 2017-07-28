× Willis from ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ is preaching at a Louisiana church

NEW ORLEANS – You probably used to watch him on the TV classic show Different Strokes.

He was Willis Jackson. He is actor Todd Bridges.

And he’s in New Orleans to go to church with Pastor Gus Brown at Interfaith Christian Fellowship. And it starts Friday July 28 at 1pm. And if you’re interested, the event is free.

It’s at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 198 West 2nd Street, Laplace, LA 70068.

Todd says he’s here “to do some talking, speaking, helping, mending wounds. I want to help work out the differences as a community to stop all the fighting, back biting and get in there to help.”

Pastor Gus Brown says “it’s teaching on love, forgiveness, unity. It’s about bringing people together.”

Advertisement

According to his IMDb page, actor Todd Bridges has seen and done it all:

Todd has lived and worked amongst some of the most famous and influential individuals in the world. For over twenty-five years, he has victoriously survived a rapidly changing business. He experienced his second rise to fame, as “Juice” on The Young and the Restless (1973). Todd’s career began and rocketed when he was only six years of age, forcing his family to relocate from a quiet, friendly neighborhood in San Francisco to the fast-paced stardom of Los Angeles, California in the early 70s.

Todd Bridges has been clean and sober for nine years. He is a working actor, director, and producer and is well on his way to the rebirth of a promising television and motion picture career. Together, Todd and his brother, James Jr., have partnered to establish their own production company, “Little Bridge Productions”.