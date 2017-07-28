NOPD looking for armed man after French Quarter attempted robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the French Quarter during an attempted armed robbery.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Governor Nicholls Street around 2 p.m. on July 23, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man quickly rode his bicycle across the street and pulled a handgun from his waistband as the victim approached.

The victim broke into a run and crossed the street away from the armed man when she saw the gun and heard him demand her belongings, according to the NOPD.

The entire encounter was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the below suspect, please contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6719 or (504) 658-6080.