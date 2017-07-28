Mixed bag of weather for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS – We are going to see some changes in the forecast as we go through the upcoming weekend.

A cold front currently stretching across northern Mississippi and Alabama will be working its way to the south.

As it moves through the area, rain chances will increase on Saturday.

Before that, though, we have another scorcher in store for your Friday.

Most of the area will see highs of 94-96. Heat index values will be 100 and above through the afternoon.

Be sure to limit outdoor activity through the afternoon, and if you have to be outside drink plenty of fluids and take breaks.

By Saturday, that front will be approaching the area. It’s rare to see a front make it this far south for the end of July.

We’re looking at the chance of rain as that moves through.

The Futurecast shows scattered storms around the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. Keep in mind that is just one model’s depiction of what will happen, but it does look like a broken line of storms will move through.

There will be a few strong storms as well with strong wind gusts, but overall heavy rain will be the main issue.

That front will move south by Sunday bringing slightly lower humidity with it. Look for a drier day Sunday with highs topping back out around 90.

Any outdoor plans look best on Sunday, with Saturday morning also being a decent time frame.