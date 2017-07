× Max help? Saints’ Unger hopes to be back for opener

One of the key cogs in the Saints offense said he hopes to be back on the field for the opening of the regular season.

Center Max Unger, who had offseason foot surgery, spoke with reporters Friday after the team’s training camp workout at the club’s facility in Metairie.

Unger said he was optimistic, but he added, “we will see how rehab goes.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unger was acquired in the trade that sent Jimmy Graham to Seattle in March of 2015. He has played in 31 regular season games for the Saints, all starts.