Las Vegas marijuana party bus tours on hold

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Now that recreational marijuana is legal, some business owners have said they want to cash in, but Nevada law is stricter than other states.

“I was blindsided when I got the call,” owner of Highway Tours Las Vegas Michael Stevens said.

Stevens is one of a handful of entrepreneurs who have said they are interested in pursuing the marijuana bus tour business.

“Everything I have is invested in this,” Stevens said.

Stevens said he spent his life savings on launching a marijuana tour bus. He said the tour would take place on a party bus where people could get high while visiting the strip and downtown Las Vegas. His plans were put on hold. As it stands consuming marijuana in a moving car is illegal.

“It’s very frustrating because I was told they were going to model after Colorado,” Stevens said.

Advertisement

Even though recreational marijuana is now legal in Nevada, people can’t smoke it, eat it, or use it in a moving car or party bus.

“We though worst case scenario we’d park somewhere and let them consume,” Stevens said.

According to state law, a consumer can only use marijuana at home.

Advertisement

A spokesperson with Clark County said there is a rise in businesses interested in pursuing pot tourism in the county. However, it is illegal.

Stevens said he is putting his dream on hold. He has been running a pot tour where guests visit different dispensaries and grow sites, then consume at their own private residence.