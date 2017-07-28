Lafayette clothing company wants to make ‘short and fat’ guys look great again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, La. -- We all know someone who's vertically challenged and horizontally blessed.

A new clothing company in Lafayette wants to make that guy look great again.

"Short and Fat" has started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to help those guys who can't find clothes right off the rack at department stores.

Short and Fat founders Blake and Jeff say many men find shirts that will fit them rights on the sleeves, but not the neck, or vice versa, or maybe the shorts are too tight around the arm.

You've heard of Big and Tall? This store is looking to help the "short and fat."

