Husband, 72, charged with shooting 28-year-old wife

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old New York man allegedly shot his 28-year-old wife in the face Thursday morning during a fight at their New York apartment, police told WPIX.

Officers responded to the home on Glebe Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a neighbor overheard the couple screaming.

"They were arguing (outside) but then he went inside and she followed him," the neighbor told WPIX.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

White faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The couple has a history of domestic violence. Police arrested White in May for allegedly assaulting his wife. The couple has a young daughter together.