Harrison County deputy shot in chest, airlifted to hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, MS – A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot once in his chest earlier today, but the officer’s bulletproof vest prevented major injury.

According to WLOX in Biloxi, the deputy was shot on East Jordan Road just south of Highway 67 north east of Gulfport.

The officer was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, according to WLOX.

Mississippi governor Phil Bryant said on Twitter than the “deputy’s vest stopped the bullet.”

We are thankful the Harrison County deputy's vest stopped the bullet. Our prayers continue for a quick recovery. #BacktheBadge — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) July 28, 2017

The extent of the officer’s injuries remains unclear.

The suspect is said to be a middle aged white man with dark hair driving an older model white pickup truck, according to WLOX.