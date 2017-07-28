× Hard knocks: Pads come on for Saints Saturday

For the first two days in training camp, the Saints have practiced in helmets and shorts. But, Saturday, there’s a new welcomed element. Shoulder pads.

The Saints will be in shoulder pads for the first time since the end of the 2016 regular season.

Saints running back Adrian Peterson said he is looking forward to full padded practices.

Here's video of Peterson at practice Friday.

Saturday's practice, kicking off at 8:50 am is open to the publics, but all tickets for practice have been distributed.