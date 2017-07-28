× Deputy Thor proves he can still take a bite out of crime

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a burglary suspect. One of the arresting deputies was the K-9 Thor.

More details on the arrest in a second. But a part of what makes it a big deal is all that Thor has been through during his service with the STPSO.

In October of 2013, Thor was seriously stabbed by a suspect during a chase. He nearly died. His deputy handler said that Thor saved his life by attacking the suspect who was charging at them. Thor’s actions gave the deputy time to shoot and kill the suspect.

It took 3 months for Thor to recover from his stab wounds and return to duty. When Thor was released from the veterinary hospital where he was being treated, the parish threw a rally for him!

Word of this week’s arrest proves that not only has Thor recovered, he hasn’t lost a step.

According to deputies, Wednesday night, July 26, a man forced his way into the home of an elderly woman. They say the man had worked for the woman previously as a gardener and claimed she still owed him $200.

Once inside the home, deputies say the man pulled the home’s telephone from the wall. They say the 87-year-old woman lives in the home with her 66-year-old special needs son.

Deputies say the man left the home after the son gave him $50.

The woman called 911 and deputies began searching for the man. They say Thor was able to track the man into a nearby woods, and he was arrested about 250 yards from the home.

The man is identified as 57-year-old Michael Dunn of Bush, La. Deputies say he was booked with charges of aggravated burglary and resisting an officer.