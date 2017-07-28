Cookin’ with Nino: Steak with Red Wine Shallot Mushroom Reduction Sauce

Ingredients:

For Steak:

  • 1 steak of choice
  • sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste

For Sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
  • 4 large garlic cloves, chopped
  • 3 large shallots, chopped (about 2/3 cup)
  • 1 large portobello mushroom cut to ¼ inch dice size
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
  • 1 cup canned beef broth
  • 1 cup  dry red wine (Cabernet)
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

For Steak:

Salt and pepper both sides and all around steak.  Place steak in a preheated black iron skillet.  Sear on top and bottom for 5 minutes to char color.  No char on all sides turning steak all around.

 

For Sauce:

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add garlic, shallots and thyme; and cut mushrooms sauté until tender, about 5  minutes.  Add flour; stir for 1 minute.  Add broth and wine.  Boil until sauce thickens and is reduced to less than 1 cup, stirring occasionally, about 12 minutes.  Remove from heat and add the extra 2 tablespoons of butter.  Stir until incorporated and spoon over sliced beef tenderloin.

