× Cookin’ with Nino: Steak with Red Wine Shallot Mushroom Reduction Sauce

Steak with Red Wine Shallot Mushroom Reduction Sauce

Ingredients:

For Steak:



1 steak of choice

sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste

For Sauce:



4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 large shallots, chopped (about 2/3 cup)

1 large portobello mushroom cut to ¼ inch dice size

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

1 cup canned beef broth

1 cup dry red wine (Cabernet)

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

For Steak:



Salt and pepper both sides and all around steak. Place steak in a preheated black iron skillet. Sear on top and bottom for 5 minutes to char color. No char on all sides turning steak all around.

For Sauce:



Advertisement

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in heavy large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, shallots and thyme; and cut mushrooms sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add flour; stir for 1 minute. Add broth and wine. Boil until sauce thickens and is reduced to less than 1 cup, stirring occasionally, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat and add the extra 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir until incorporated and spoon over sliced beef tenderloin.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.