Closed purple and gold society: LSU football closes fall practice to media

purple and gold society: LSU football closes fall practice to media

LSU football is erecting its own version of the Iron Curtain.

The school announced Friday that all practices will be closed to the media during fall camp.

“In the best interests of LSU, we are focusing on LSU. We are not going to have distractions,” said Associate Athletics Director Michael Bonnette.

In a news release, LSU said it will provide media outlets with video and photo galleries after each practice, Monday thru Thursday.

Bonnette said in last year’s fall camp, only a “handful” of practices were open under then head coach Les Miles.

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was in New Orleans Thursday night to meet with Tiger boosters and local high school coaches. Orgeron was extremely guarded when asked how much of the offense was installed under new head coach Matt Canada.

LSU players report for camp Sunday. Practice starts Monday, behind closed doors.