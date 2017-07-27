Would you eat it? Shark Punch!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Dun dun...dun dun...dun dun...it's Shark Week! So today, Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up a deliciously sweet Shark Punch!

Shark Week Punch

Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Fruit by the foot

Blue Hawaiian Punch

Sprite

White Grape Juice

Swedish Fish

Gummy Sharks

Make ice cubes using white grape juice and Swedish fish

Lay plastic wrap over bundt pan

Lay out fruit by the foot in a cross shape on bundt pan

Top with ice cream and wrap around edges

Freeze for three hours

Combine punch, sprite and leftover white grape juice

Drop in gummy sharks

Add in Swedish fish ice cubes

Top with bundt pan life raft

As the life raft melts it will fizzle into the punch!