Would you eat it? Shark Punch!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Dun dun...dun dun...dun dun...it's Shark Week! So today, Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up a deliciously sweet Shark Punch!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!
Shark Week Punch
Vanilla Ice Cream
Strawberry Fruit by the foot
Blue Hawaiian Punch
Sprite
White Grape Juice
Swedish Fish
Gummy Sharks
Make ice cubes using white grape juice and Swedish fish
Lay plastic wrap over bundt pan
Lay out fruit by the foot in a cross shape on bundt pan
Top with ice cream and wrap around edges
Freeze for three hours
Combine punch, sprite and leftover white grape juice
Drop in gummy sharks
Add in Swedish fish ice cubes
Top with bundt pan life raft
As the life raft melts it will fizzle into the punch!