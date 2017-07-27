× Supreme Rice with Jay Ducote from Bite & Booze

Supreme Rice

“For Supreme Rice, our passion is closely entwined with the cultivation of rice. Truth be told, our farmers are the key to our success. From the field to the mill to the table, we are boots deep in the process intimately linked with the South Louisiana families who grow our rice. True to the basic purity and simplicity of rice, we continue on our 70-year mission to bring the highest quality and most flavorful rice products to you.” – supremericeusa.com

To find out more about Supreme Rice, you can visit their Facebook page, their Instagram account, and their website.

Bite & Booze

“As a culinary media company, Bite and Booze, LLC creates food and beverage content that chronicles the cultural indulgent experiences of Jay D. Ducote. This blog shares stories about everything that Jay and his team eats and drinks throughout their life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and their travels around the United States and the world.” – biteandbooze.com

