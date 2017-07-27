× Slidell woman attacked in her home by ‘deranged’ man, uses wooden club to fight back

SLIDELL, La. — It was a scary moment for a Slidell resident after a man police describe as deranged forced his way into her home and started attacking her.

According to Slidell Police, the woman fought back with a wooden club and subdued the man until police arrived.

Monday night, officers were called to the 3100 block of Carey Street in response to a home invasion.

The victim told police she heard a commotion outside of her residence, so she opened her front door to see what was going on.

The woman saw a man, later identified as 23-year-old, Rakeem Ash, chasing someone down the street.

Ash then diverted his attention to the curious homeowner and started running towards her. Before the homeowner could retreat inside, Ash charged at her, punched her in the face several times, and forced his way into her home.

The woman armed herself with a wooden club and began to strike Ash until he was subdued, police said.

Advertisement

When police arrived, Ash became very “excited” and began jumping around.

Ash was eventually taken into custody and to a nearby hospital.

Ash has since been released from the hospital and was booked in the Slidell City Jail on charges of home invasion and simple battery.

Advertisement

After his release from the hospital, Ash told officers he didn’t remember the incident, but did admit to taking drugs at some point over the last couple of days.

“In so many ways, this incident could have resulted in a much different ending,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “The end result could have been deadly. Luckily, the quick actions of the homeowner and our officers prevented that from happening.”