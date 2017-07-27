Sandwich in another festival on your calendar: Burger Fest is coming

July 27, 2017 | Updated: 1:54 p.m., July 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS — Crescent Park will play host to another fun festival soon: the Burger Fest, put on by the organizer of the popular Jazz in the Park series.

The Burger Fest will take place along the Mississippi River Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Friday’s event is a paid concert fundraiser featuring Stephanie Mills, Deniece Williams and Stephanie Jordan. Click here for tickets.

Saturday’s event is free to enter and will feature live music from:

  • Cyril Neville Swamp Band
  • Donald Harrison Band
  • Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers & Irvin Mayfield
  • OTRA
  • Caesar Brothers Funkbox feat. Big Chief Juan Pardo
  • N’awlins Johnnys

Vendors for the festival include:

  • Chef Johnson – Lobster Cheese Burger
  • Praline Connection – Hot Sausage Burger
  • Ms. Ackie’s Meals on Wheels – Shrimp Burger
  • Creole Sneaux – Crawfish Stuffed Burger
  • Sweat Soul Food – Vegan Hamburger
  • Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ’s – Ghetto Burger
  • Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant – Crabmeat Burger

Click here for more information.