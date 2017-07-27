Sandwich in another festival on your calendar: Burger Fest is coming

NEW ORLEANS — Crescent Park will play host to another fun festival soon: the Burger Fest, put on by the organizer of the popular Jazz in the Park series.
The Burger Fest will take place along the Mississippi River Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.
Friday’s event is a paid concert fundraiser featuring Stephanie Mills, Deniece Williams and Stephanie Jordan. Click here for tickets.
Saturday’s event is free to enter and will feature live music from:
- Cyril Neville Swamp Band
- Donald Harrison Band
- Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers & Irvin Mayfield
- OTRA
- Caesar Brothers Funkbox feat. Big Chief Juan Pardo
- N’awlins Johnnys
Vendors for the festival include:
- Chef Johnson – Lobster Cheese Burger
- Praline Connection – Hot Sausage Burger
- Ms. Ackie’s Meals on Wheels – Shrimp Burger
- Creole Sneaux – Crawfish Stuffed Burger
- Sweat Soul Food – Vegan Hamburger
- Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ’s – Ghetto Burger
- Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant – Crabmeat Burger
