Sandwich in another festival on your calendar: Burger Fest is coming

NEW ORLEANS — Crescent Park will play host to another fun festival soon: the Burger Fest, put on by the organizer of the popular Jazz in the Park series.

The Burger Fest will take place along the Mississippi River Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Friday’s event is a paid concert fundraiser featuring Stephanie Mills, Deniece Williams and Stephanie Jordan. Click here for tickets.

Saturday’s event is free to enter and will feature live music from:

Cyril Neville Swamp Band

Donald Harrison Band

Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers & Irvin Mayfield

OTRA

Caesar Brothers Funkbox feat. Big Chief Juan Pardo

N’awlins Johnnys

Vendors for the festival include:

Chef Johnson – Lobster Cheese Burger

Praline Connection – Hot Sausage Burger

Ms. Ackie’s Meals on Wheels – Shrimp Burger

Creole Sneaux – Crawfish Stuffed Burger

Sweat Soul Food – Vegan Hamburger

Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ’s – Ghetto Burger

Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant – Crabmeat Burger

Click here for more information.