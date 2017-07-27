× Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson buys Dixie Beer

New Orleans, La.- In a press release that was issued early Thursday morning, it was announced that Saints and Pelican’s owner Tom Benson and his wife Gayle have purchased a majority stake in the Dixie Brewing Company.

The Press release also says that Mr. Benson is planning on moving the production of the legendary New Orleans brew back to Orleans Parish, and is currently looking for a bricks and mortar brewery.

Dixie Beer was founded in 1907 and was brewed for many years at the company’s facility on Tulane Avenue, until it was moved to a brewing facility in 2005.

Mr. Benson says that in addition to relocating the Dixie Brewery back to New Orleans, he will also see that Dixie beer goes back to its original 1907 recipe.

Until the New Orleans facility is up and running, Benson says that Dixie will continued to be brewed under the watchful eye of Brewmaster Kevin Stewart.