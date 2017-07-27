× NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from the Desire area.

Victoria Parker had a verbal argument with her mother around 2 p.m. on July 25 at her home in the 3400 block of Humanity Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Parker has attempted suicide in the past, according to her family.

If you have information about Victoria Parker’s whereabouts, please notify Detective Qualyndrea Jones or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050, or call NOPD at (504) 821-2222.