NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Parleaux Beer Lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Nestled in an old auto garage in the Bywater, Parleaux Beer Lab strives to brew you something new… which is why they don’t have a flagship beer that’s served year-round. Instead, this small batch brewery offers a constantly changing selection of drafts to quench your thirst.

The rotational selection offers guests a wide assortment of brews: from light to dark and everything in between. The brewmaster, Eric Jensen, takes a special pride in crafting the recipes and tapping into the essence of New Orleans, “Brewing is a lot of science but it’s also part art as well and to be able to design a recipe that matches the season and the flavor of the city is really fun.”

Once you’ve chosen your selection, you can enjoy your beer at the bar or in the spacious 8,000 square foot backyard area. The goal? Leah Jensen, one of the owners and founders, describes Parleaux Beer Lab a place where everyone can feel welcome:

"Dog friendly, family friendly, kid friendly. We want to bring people together in a really great community environment and this neighborhood was just prime and ready for it."

So grab your pint and settle in with an ever changing selection. You never know what you may find here at Parleaux Beer Lab, but one thing is for certain: it’s sure to be a relaxing visit,

WGNO is proud to offer the NOLA Craft Beer Experience Card, a card that allows you to sample some of the region's best craft beers for an affordable price. For $60 you'll get the equivalent of 40 oz of beer from each of the 10 locations involved. Click below for more details.

Parleaux Beer Lab is located at 634 Lesseps St. in New Orleans and is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3-10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. For more information on the brewery including events and new brews, call (504) 702-8433 or check out their website for a listing of events and offers.