× Coach O’s plan: NFL style preseason

NFL preseason comes to Baton Rouge, sort of.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his team will have a schedule much like the pros as the Tigers prep for their opener September 2nd against BYU.

At a gathering for LSU boosters and high school coaches Thursday night in New Orleans, Coach O said LSU will hit very little during the week, but scrimmage in a game like atmosphere each Saturday.

Orgeron said the LSU offense, under new coordinator Matt Canada, will employ three and four wide receiver sets consistently. He said he expects big things from the Tiger offense. And, that should help LSU recruit wide receivers and quarterbacks.

The Tigers open fall practice Monday.