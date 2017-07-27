Coach O’s plan: NFL style preseason

July 27, 2017 | Updated: 9:46 p.m., July 27, 2017

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers players celebrates after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 29-9 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NFL preseason comes to Baton Rouge, sort of.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his team will have a schedule much like the pros as the Tigers prep for their opener September 2nd against BYU.

At a gathering for LSU boosters and high school coaches Thursday night in New Orleans, Coach O said LSU will hit very little during the week, but scrimmage in a game like atmosphere each Saturday.

Orgeron said the LSU offense, under new coordinator Matt Canada, will employ three and four wide receiver sets consistently. He said he expects big things from the Tiger offense. And, that should help LSU recruit wide receivers and quarterbacks.

The Tigers open fall practice Monday.