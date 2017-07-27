× Back to the Shrine: Prep football returns to Airline Drive

It was good in 2016, and the management of the New Orleans Baby Cakes hopes high school football at the Shrine on Airline will be even more attractive in 2017.

The Baby Cakes announced their 2017, 8 game prep football schedule.

The games begin on Friday September 15th. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, September 15: Jesuit vs. Central

Friday, September 22: Jesuit vs. St. Augustine

Friday, September 29: John Curtis vs. Warren Easton

Friday, October 6: John Curtis vs. Jesuit

Friday, October 13: John Curtis vs. St. Augustine

Friday, October 27: John Curtis vs. Rummel

Saturday, October 28: Brother Martin vs. Shaw

Friday, November 3: Rummel vs. St. Augustine

The Baby Cakes say 62,750 fans attended 8 regular season Catholic League contests at the Shrine in 2016.