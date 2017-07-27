Back home to the heat: Saints kick off 2017 training camp in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- After three years in the temperate climate of West Virginia, the Saints were back home for the start of training camp Thursday at their Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

Media was allowed to video the early portion of practice, but not team drills.

The second of two first rounds picks, Ryan Ramczyk opened team drills as the starting left tackle. He will be given a chance to win the job after starter Terron Armstead suffered a torn lambrum in mini camp.

Ramczyk, who had hip surgery after the season at Wisconsin, said he's 100 percent healthy.

The Saints' first pick in the 2017 draft, cornerback Marcus Lattimore from Ohio State, had some good plays in practice, including a pass break up on a throw intended for wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The Saints have placed cornerback Damian Swann on the physically unable to perform list. Swann failed his conditioning test.

He can come off the PUP list at any time in the preseason and be eligible to play.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro said the return to the heat of South Louisiana for camp will make the Saints a tougher team.

The Saints practice again Friday morning.

Saturday morning's practice, starting at 8:50, is open to the public, but it is sold out. Tickets are free, but they were claimed quickly after being made available.