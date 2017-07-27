× 15-year-old girl leads State Police on wild car chase, crashes stolen car into convenience store

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old girl driving a stolen vehicle led police on a wild chase this afternoon that ended when she crashed into a convenience store near Lee Circle.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey said a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger on the corner of Julia and Magazine Streets after he determined it was stolen.

The teenage driver attempted to flee, leading the trooper on a chase that ended when she crashed into a store on the corner of St. Charles Avenue and St. Joseph Street.

No one was hurt during the chase or the crash, Matey said.

The driver was not identified because of her age, but she faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, driving without a license, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest by flight.

Reports of a gas leak on the scene have not yet been confirmed, according to Matey.