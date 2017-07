× Teen grazed by bullet in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS – A 13-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the face while she was sitting on her front porch.

Shots rang out in the 2300 block of Allen Street just after 8 p.m. on July 25, according to the NOPD.

The girl suffered a graze wound just below her right eye.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.