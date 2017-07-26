× Steve Scalise begins ‘intensive inpatient rehabilitation’

WASHINGTON – Steve Scalise has begun intensive inpatient rehabilitation after being discharged from the hospital yesterday.

MedStar Washington Hospital provided this update on Scalise’s progress this morning:

“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago. Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.”