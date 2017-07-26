Series of similar thefts targets pickup trucks on the West Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Detectives with the NOPD and JPSO are trying to solve a series of similar crimes. Over the past few months, there have been at least 8 cases of someone stealing valuables from the beds of pickup trucks. The cases are the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In all of the cases, the thief was driving a silver, or perhaps another light color, minivan. The NOPD says at least six of the cases in Algiers are connected. The JPSO says a pair of similar cases are connected in Terrytown and Harvey. But so far, the two departments are not connected each other's cases.

New Orleans police first announced its investigation in early July, citing cases in the 600 block of Wagner Street and the 300 block of Hendee Street. Police also released security camera footage that shows someone drive up in a minivan, get out of the vehicle, and walk to the bed of a pickup. Police say the man broke into the toolboxes in the trucks' beds to steal valuables.

On July 26, the JPSO announced its investigation. Deputies say someone stole property from the beds of pickups in the 2100 block of North Lexington Avenue in Terrytown and the 2700 block of Sandero Del Este Drive in Harvey. They also released a pair of photographs taken from security camera footage.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.