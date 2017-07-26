Saints Report for Training Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The New Orleans Saints reported for training camp Wednesday, with meetings and conditioning tests ahead of Thursday's first day of practice. Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis spoke to the media and addressed everything from improving upon last season, getting the new guys up to speed and being back in Metairie for camp this year.

"We've kind of taken the approach where 3 years, 4 years at a place and I'm sure we'll change again," Payton said. "I think it's good to get back, especially now after 3 years on the road. The set-up we had in West Virginia was outstanding and the set-up here from the element of just your own marketing and being closer to your own fan-base has a tremendous benefit. I think more that anything else, it's like OK, put us somewhere and once you're there and you get the schedule and you work through some of the little nuances, you feel real comfortable with it. Recognizing that it is going to be warmer and hotter and that means we're going to take a little bit more time between periods, but we're going to get the periods in."