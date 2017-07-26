× Out-of-state restaurants join McHardy’s, Willie Mae’s and other local favs for Fried Chicken Fest

NEW ORLEANS — Willie Mae’s, McHardy’s, Dunbar’s and other local fried chicken favorites will join a handful of out-of-state vendors at the National Fried Chicken Festival in September.

The festival announced its fried chicken lineup July 26, this year adding vendors from New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky to the Louisiana mix.

Local food vendors include Dat Dog, Bayou Hot Wings, Willie’s Chicken Shack, Willie Mae’s Scotch House, Diva Dog, the recently re-opened Dunbar’s Famous Creole Cuisine and many more. More vendors will be announced at a later date. For the current list of vendors, click here.

The second annual festival will take place over two days instead of one, Sept. 23-24. It has also moved from Lafayette Square to Woldenberg Park to accommodate the crowds that came last year.

The festival is free to enter and will include two music stages and a cooking demo stage.

There will also be a variety of experiences including the American Federation for Children Kids’ Coop, the Sucré Sweet Spot, the GoNOLA Mist and Chill Lounge, the return of the Moet Chicken and Champagne VIP Lounge and more.