NOPD reclassifies Irish Channel double shooting; suspect shot in head, arrested

NEW ORLEANS – More details have emerged about a murder investigation in the Irish Channel.

The incident, which occurred inside a home in the 800 block of Fourth Street around midnight on July 25, was described as a “fatal double shooting” in a press release issued two hours later by the NOPD.

Just after 1 p.m. on July 26, the NOPD said that the incident had been reclassified as a homicide and announced an arrest.

Sixty-year-old Charles Jones has been arrested for murder. Jones was shot in the head during the incident, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the NOPD.

An unidentified man did die at the scene, but the NOPD has not released that man’s identity or cause of death, except to say that the victim was not shot.

The coroner will release details about the victim after an autopsy, according to the NOPD.

According to the Superintendent’s major offense log, the deceased man’s son pulled a gun on an intruder and held him at gunpoint until police arrived after hearing gunfire inside the house.

Jones will be booked into Central Lockup and charged with second-degree murder, according to the NOPD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.