NOPD looking for driver who fled the scene of fatal Frenchmen St. crash

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash early this morning that left one woman dead.

Around 3:45 a.m., a Mercury Milan and a Honda CRV collided at the intersection of Frenchmen and North Dorgenois Streets, according to the NOPD.

The Mercury continued north on Frenchmen after the initial crash, striking two residential structures before coming to a rest.

The Honda stopped on Frenchmen near the scene of the collision.

The two women inside the Mercury were taken to a local hospital, where the passenger later died.

Police are currently searching for the driver of the Honda, who fled the scene on foot.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.