NOPD investigating deadly double shooting in the Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS – One man died and another was injured in a double shooting in the Irish Channel.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head inside a home in the 800 block of Fourth Street just before midnight on July 25, according to the NOPD.

A second man who had also been shot was also found at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.