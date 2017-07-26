× NOPD finds vehicle used in officer shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has located the vehicle used in a drive-by shooting that injured a veteran officer working a private detail earlier this week.

Officer Chris Abbott was shot in the leg on July 24 when an unknown assailant opened fire from a dark-colored SUV round 1 a.m. near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Camp Street.

Speaking at the crime scene, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that Abbott was sitting inside of a private vehicle when he was shot.

If you have any information on this incident or the vehicle please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.