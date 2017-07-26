Mardi Gras Krewe of Stars rolls out king and queen for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Krewe of Stars is ready for its second year.

It's ready to roll out the royalty for 2018.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture where the Krewe of Stars makes the big announcement.

The Krewe of Stars Queen is Irma Thomas.

The Krewe of Stars King is Al "Carnival Time" Johnson.

They will reign at the Krewe of Stars Ball. Tickets are on sale right now.

The Krewe of Stars does not have a parade. It's the Krewe that celebrates the performing arts community in New Orleans. The Krewe celebrates with what it calls the original "Ball of All".

The Krewe Captain is Carl Mack of the Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes and Culture.

When your collection of Mardi Gras costumes would keep Cher, Elton John and Beyonce in business forever, you need to figure out a way to do something with all the clothes.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the man with the collection is Carl Mack.

Carl opened a costume business in New Orleans 20 years ago. He's got a costume for everybody and every body.

Now, Carl's collection is ready for everybody to see. It's part of his just opened Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture.

Carl's got the costumes.

Carlos Gonzalez has the culture with his collection of photographs of Mardi Gras Indians.

