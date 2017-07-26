× Man missing from Destrehan has mental illness, might be off medication

DESTREHAN, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man who was last seen leaving his Carolyn Drive home July 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey Jays, 52, was last seen by neighbors leaving his home on a black mountain bike with his small dog, Nico (white with black spots), and a bag.

Jays has a history of mental illness and is believed to be off of his medication.

Jays is described as a white male, 52 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’8, weighing approximately 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with an AC Business on it with blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jays is asked to contact Detective Jennifer James at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.