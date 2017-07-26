× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ice Cream Bars and Treats

Good news: There are more and more “love it” options on shelves when it comes to single-serving creamy frozen treats like ice cream bars. And the good news is that their single-serving packages offer built-in portion control. But of course not all frozen pops are so fantastic, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst ice cream bars and treats!

LOVE IT!

ProYo Protein Push-Up Pops

Push-up pop meets protein shake with these high protein frozen “smoothie” tubes.

Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Blueberry Pomegranate and Banana Vanilla, found locally at The Fresh Market

Ingredients include : skim milk, whole milk, whey protein concentrate, stevia and cane sugar

: skim milk, whole milk, whey protein concentrate, stevia and cane sugar 140 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 17 grams carb, 14 grams sugar (milk sugar + added sugar), 20 grams protein

Mad Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

Ingredients include : milk, cream, sugar, wheat flour, milk powder… relatively simple ingredient list

: milk, cream, sugar, wheat flour, milk powder… relatively simple ingredient list 60 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 8 grams carb, 5 grams sugar, 1 gram protein

LIKE IT!

Whole Foods Greek Yogurt Bars

Ingredients include : organic nonfat milk, cultured Greek yogurt, cane sugar, fruit, cream…

: organic nonfat milk, cultured Greek yogurt, cane sugar, fruit, cream… 90 calories, 0 saturated fat, 15 grams carbs, 12 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Weight Watcher’s Snack Size Chocolate Fudge Bars

Ingredients include : skim milk, milk, sugar, corn syrup…

: skim milk, milk, sugar, corn syrup… 45 calories, 0 saturated fat, 11 grams carb, 7 grams sugar, 2 grams protein

HATE IT!

Skinny Cow Ice Cream Sandwiches | Regular + No Sugar Added

“Regular” ingredients include: milk, corn syrup, sugar, cream, wheat flour, cane sugar, palm oil

include: milk, corn syrup, sugar, cream, wheat flour, cane sugar, palm oil 170 calories, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carb, 15 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

“No Sugar Added” Ingredients : milk, sorbitol, sucralose, acesulfame potassium, wheat flour, maltitol…

: milk, sorbitol, sucralose, acesulfame potassium, wheat flour, maltitol… 150 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 28 grams carb, 5 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

“No sugar added” version only shaves 20 calories, but adds a blend of two artificial sweeteners plus sorbitol and maltitol, two sugar alcohols with potential for GI upset

Dove Ice Cream Bars|Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars

Ingredients include: cream, milk, sugar, egg yolks, with a “chocolate and vegetable oil coating”

As much as 310 calories – 13 grams saturated fat – 21 grams carbs – 18 grams sugar

=> More calories than a McDonald’s Cheeseburger and nearly 3x the saturated fat

