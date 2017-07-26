× Kendrick Lamar leads with the most MTV VMA nominations

(CNN) — MTV announced the nominations for the 2017 Video Music Awards on Tuesday via Instagram, and rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with the most nominations for his video “Humble.”

Katy Perry and The Weeknd tied for second place with five nominations each.

Taking a cue from the non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network announced the former best female video and best male video categories have been combined into artist of the year.

The best fight against the system category has been added to celebrate videos that inspire viewers to stand up against injustice.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The following are some of this year’s nominations:

Video of the Year

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Advertisement

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Advertisement

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Advertisement

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez — “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller — “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Advertisement

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey — “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean — “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift — “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes — “Treat You Better”

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Harry Styles — “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane — “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley — “Chained to the Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus — “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean — “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper — “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty — “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne — “I’m The One”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara — “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez — “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris — “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ — “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign — “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay — “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy — “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day — “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters — “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson — “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape — “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean — “Light”

Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley — “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend — “Surefire”