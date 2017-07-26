JPSO looking for man caught on video stealing from pickup trucks

TERRYTOWN, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was caught on surveillance camera stealing from the back of two pickup trucks.

The thefts occurred in the 2100 block of North Lexington Avenue in Terrytown and the 2700 block of Sendero Del Este Drive in Harvey in the early morning hours of July 15, according to the JPSO.

The man, who was driving a silver or light colored Honda Odyssey, was caught on camera getting out of his van and rifling through the beds of the trucks.

Anyone who recognizes this subject or has any information regarding these thefts is asked to call Burglary Detective Shane Taylor at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.