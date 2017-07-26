Get the Skinny on Guilt-Free Cocktail Pops

Cocktail “popsicles” are perfect for beach trips or pool parties – and they’re ridiculously easy: Simply make an extra batch of your favorite cocktail or mocktail and freeze into popsicles. In today’s Get the Skinny, we have 3 lower-sugar, lower-calorie ideas to get you started – but there’s no right or wrong; if you enjoy drinking it, you’re sure to love it as a cocktail pop, too!
Spiked Seltzer Grapefruit Pops
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 (12-ounce) can White Claw Hard Seltzer in Ruby Grapefruit
- 1 ruby red grapefruit
Instructions:
Cut grapefruit segments into small, bite-sized pieces and mix with White Claw Hard Seltzer. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.
Per serving: 40 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 2 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 0 protein
##
Champagne Pops
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces champagne or Prosecco
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
Instructions:
Muddle berries into champagne, pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.
Per serving: 85 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 2 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, <2 grams sugar, 0 protein
##
ICONIC White Russian Pops
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces Vanilla ICONIC
- 4 ounces Vodka
- 2 ounces Kahlua
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients, pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.
Per serving: 135 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 40 mg sodium, 8.5 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 7.5 grams sugar, 3.5 grams protein.
###
