Get the Skinny on Guilt-Free Cocktail Pops

Cocktail “popsicles” are perfect for beach trips or pool parties – and they’re ridiculously easy: Simply make an extra batch of your favorite cocktail or mocktail and freeze into popsicles. In today’s Get the Skinny, we have 3 lower-sugar, lower-calorie ideas to get you started – but there’s no right or wrong; if you enjoy drinking it, you’re sure to love it as a cocktail pop, too!

 

Spiked Seltzer Grapefruit Pops

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Cut grapefruit segments into small, bite-sized pieces and mix with White Claw Hard Seltzer. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.

 

Per serving: 40 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 2 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 0 protein

 

Champagne Pops

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces champagne or Prosecco
  • ½ cup fresh raspberries

Instructions:

Muddle berries into champagne, pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.

Per serving: 85 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 2 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, <2 grams sugar, 0 protein

 

ICONIC White Russian Pops

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces Vanilla ICONIC
  • 4 ounces Vodka
  • 2 ounces Kahlua

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients, pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4-6 hours.

Per serving: 135 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 40 mg sodium, 8.5 grams carbohydrate, <1 gram fiber, 7.5 grams sugar, 3.5 grams protein.

 

