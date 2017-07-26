French Quarter artist brings back original ink drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When it comes to artists in any fashion, it takes passion. To sit outside in the summer heat of New Orleans isn't necessarily everyone's dream job, but it is a dream job when you're passionate about it.

Take Lee Tucker for example who makes his way to Jackson Square any chance he gets to sell his work. His art pieces use a technique called pen and ink water coloring.

"I had been here (New Orleans) as a tourist and I knew there were a lot of artists here." Tucker said. So he packed his bags and made his way to the Big Easy. Of course, it's about the money! Who doesn't like to get paid right? But theirs something more about selling art work outside rather than let someone else sell the work for him. "I enjoy creating something people admire and want to hang in their home."