Crews to spray for mosquitoes on East and West Banks of Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE – Low-flying pilots will spray for mosquitoes on the East and West Banks of Jefferson Parish this weekend.

Weather permitting, aircraft will take to the air at 8 p.m. on July 29 and will canvas a wide swatch of Jefferson Parish over the next two hours, according to parish officials.

The spraying will cover parts of Avondale, Waggaman, River Ridge, Harahan, Jean Lafitte, Barataria, Harvey, and Gretna.

If the weather disrupts the scheduled flights on July 29, the effort will be delayed until the first available evening with favorable conditions, according to the parish.