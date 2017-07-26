× BREAKING: One man killed in overnight shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, La. – One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Covington.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 2 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the front seat of a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Florida St., according to Covington Chief of Police Tim Lentz.

Detectives from the Covington Police Department and investigators from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab are still processing the scene.

