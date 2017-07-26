Actor Gary Sinise flies veterans to New Orleans to visit National World War II Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La.-- Today, 27 World War II veterans made the trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans, as part of The Gary Sinise Foundation's "Soaring Valor" trip.

This program brings veterans to the National World War II Museum in an effort to collect stories from these war heroes.

Actor Gary Sinise, known for playing Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, a role in which he received an Oscar nomination for said, this program is all about preserving history and honoring these veterans.

"There's never been a more devastating war in human history than what happened in World War II. We have these living, breathing libraries of history. We want to spend as much time with them as we can," Sinise said.

These veterans will stay in New Orleans until Friday. Tomorrow they will visit the National World War II Museum.

For more information about The Gary Sinise Foundation and the Soaring Valor program, click HERE.