Wide open for business: Rummel Raiders make offensive change

One of the most successful programs in the state is making a change on offense.

Rummel head coach Jay Roth, winner of two state football championships, and the winningest coach in the history of the New Orleans Catholic League, says his Raiders are going to a spread offense, one that features no huddle.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Rummel won the 5A title in 2012, and the Division I crown one year later.

The Raiders play at St Paul's in the Jamboree August 25th. Rummel opens the regular season Saturday night September 2nd vs Gulfport, Mississippi at Joe Yenni Stadium.

