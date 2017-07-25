Tank and the Bangas turn up at Upturn Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- What happens when the hottest new group to come out of New Orleans decides to stop home for a few days of giving back? Good times and beautiful sounds ensue!

The Positive Vibrations Foundation made it possible for a group of kids to enjoy and experience Tank and the Bangas.

The camp at Upturn Arts is where all the magic happened today. In fact, as part of their Master's Series, the kids were treated to the hands-on experience of meeting and learning from the artists.

Tarriona "Tank" Ball told us that the kids weren't the only ones doing the learning.

"I learned to be brave from them. To not care about what my neighbor's doing. I learned to not concentrate (laughs) from kids, to make art, no matter what," Ball said.

Today's event also gave us the chance to ask Ball about their sting of successes including their album, winning the international NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

"It feels good," she said. "Honestly, everybody wants to know if you feel different, if everything has changed. It's just bigger venues, bigger opportunities, people that actually know your songs. But we've been doing this so long under the radar, poetry club to poetry club traveling our own little chittlin circuit that we've been doing this so it seems like a bigger crowd can now see what you've been doing."