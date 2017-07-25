× Steve Scalise surprises fellow GOP reps with phone call

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise reportedly “thrilled” a group of his Republican colleagues when he phoned in to a meeting Monday night.

Politico reports that it was the first phone-in for Scalise since he was shot and almost killed while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game the morning of June 14.

Scalise was cheerful, according to the report, even joking around with representatives and asking, “Has the Senate passed a health care bill yet?”

Scalise was shot in the hip and was “as critical” as a patient can be when he arrived ta MedStar Washington Hospital via medical helicopter.

He underwent several surgeries and was steadily improving until he contracted a deep-tissue infection and had to have more surgeries.

He was moved back to the Intensive Care Unit for a short time, but has since been moved out of ICU.

The bullet traveled toward his other hip, causing serious damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

Five others were injured in the attack. The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was shot multiple times and later died.

Scalise told colleagues that he will be starting rehab soon.