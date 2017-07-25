× St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office joins #sttammanyparishrocks! effort with #STPSOrocks

MANDEVILLE, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping spread positive messages across the parish, one painted rock at a time.

Officers and their families have joined in on the trending St. Tammany Parish Rocks! Facebook effort.

The popular community challenge is designed to spread messages of hope and love on hand-painted rocks hidden across the parish.

Participants post pictures of each rock they find along with the hashtag #sttammanyparishrocks!

Created by a school teacher named Hayley Pedigo, the effort has caught on like wildfire this summer, as Wild Bill found out last month.

The STPSO recently contributed dozens of painted rocks to the effort, with the additional hashtag #STPSOrocks.

Community members are on the hunt for the rocks, which feature depictions of police cars, American flags, and police officers.

Check out the STPSOrocks Facebook post below: